Blue Robin Appoints Director of Professional Services

Waltham , MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- Blue Robin, Inc., a developer of proven and cost-effective eBusiness Infrastructures, today announced that Mr. Jonathan Kingsbury has been appointed the Director of Professional Services of Blue Robin. Jonathan holds a Bachelors Degree in MIS (Management Information Systems) from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.



In his new position as Director of Professional Services at Blue Robin, Jonathan will play the key role in both customer support and the Blue Robin product development progress. His main responsibilities are to identify and act upon emerging technologies to both improve and streamline the current and future Blue Robin client-centric support initiatives. Jonathan will work with both the Blue Robin CTO and COO to streamline the current support mechanisms and implement and maintain a new infrastructure for both product and server-level support.



“Blue Robin’s growth in diverse industries with a wide range of business intelligence systems requires a client-centric individual with superb technical knowledge. Jonathan is one of the most customer-oriented professionals I have ever known. Jonathan will fill a vital role as we continue to expand the scope of our products and markets. His experience and contributions will be instrumental in Blue Robin’s growth and expansion,” Hadi Shavarini, CEO, Blue Robin.



“This is a great opportunity to join such leading edge company. I am very excited to be a part of Blue Robin’s growth. I plan to keep focused on ensuring all of Blue Robin’s implementation and project launches go smoothly and clients continue to be satisfied, in order to secure the company’s growth and accomplish our mission,” states Jonathan Kingsbury.



About Blue Robin, Inc.

Blue Robin is a leading eBusiness Infrastructure developer located in Waltham, MA. Blue Robin designs, develops, implements, and supports eBusiness infrastructures that combine data, voice, and video, utilizing the latest and the greatest hardware and software technology in diverse operating environments.

