Gina Rubel Appointed Philadelphia Bar Association Bar News Media Committee Chair

Fountainville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- 2008 Philadelphia Bar Association Chancellor, A. Michael Pratt, has appointed Gina Furia Rubel to serve as the 2008 Bar News Media Committee Chair.



As Chair of the Committee, Rubel will lead her colleagues in discussion with members of area media to address topics such as “Getting to Know Philadelphia’s African-American Media,” “Meet n’ Greet The Legal Beat Reporters,” “The Care and Feeding of Citizen Journalists: Internet Media 411 for Lawyers” and “Diversifying Your Media Outreach.”



The purpose of the Bar News Media Committee is to provide quality and diversified educational programs that address regional media opportunities, help build relationships between members of the bar and members of the media, and foster the positive portrayal of attorneys to the public.



Rubel is an attorney, author and public relations agency owner with a distinguished background in legal communications. Most recently, she published the book “Everyday Public Relations For Lawyers” and was honored by her peers with the Public Relations Society of America Philadelphia Chapter DeAnn White Award. In 2007, Rubel addressed the National Association of Bar Executives and the Public Relations Society of America National Conference regarding critical legal communication issues. While practicing law in Philadelphia, she also served six years on a Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board Hearing Committee acting as the chairperson for three years.



The first Bar News Media Committee program will take place on February 25, 2008 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Philadelphia Bar Association. The topic is “Getting to Know Philadelphia’s African-American Media.” Confirmed guests include Karin Phillips of KYW1060 Newsradio, Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq., attorney and former show host on WURD Radio, Lehronda Upshur of Power 99.FM and other Clear Channel Radio programs, Harold Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Mike Days of The Philadelphia Daily News.



About Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., is a woman-owned certified public relations firm located in Doylestown, Pa. The firm represents a wide range of clients, including law firms, educational institutions, nonprofit associations, and professional service firms. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.