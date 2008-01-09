Francis McGuire Takes A Thorough Approach To Real Estate With IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today that Francis McGuire with McGuire Realty Company in Huntington, West Virginia has incorporated the IDX Broker web based MLS (Multiple Listing Service) search application into his website. In doing so, McGuire is effectively connecting his website visitors with thousands of property listings from the Huntington (HMLS).



IDX Broker automatically transmits information extracted from the HMLS and displays it on McGuire’s website according to his style and content preference. McGuire uses the application to list rentals, land, commercial properties and houses that are for sale in the Huntington area. He gives his customers and potential leads access both a basic search and an advanced search along with address based searches. With IDX search tools, he has the capability to change his search fields, the look of the search tools and add or subtract additional options from his administrative logon.



In addition, IDX clients have access to lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting statistics, and t fully customizable presentation of featured listings, agent rosters, and search options.



About Francis McGuire

Mr. McGuire is licensed in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky with 35 years experience. He is a past member National Association of REALTORS (NAR) Board of Directors, Chairman of NAR Commercial and Investment Sub Committee, President of West Virginia Association of REALTOR, President of Huntington Board of REALTORS, and twice REALTOR of the Year in West Virginia. Mr. McGuire established McGuire Realty Company in 1978.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

