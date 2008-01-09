Vamoose® Second Hand Smoke Odors

Austin, Texas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- Vamoose Products today announced their entry into the consumer odor elimination market with new products and consumer product packaging. Vamoose®, a tar and nicotine eliminator made up of an environmentally friendly formulation patented and trademarked as Novexium®, has been available to commercial clients for years and will now be available in consumer packaged and scented pump spray bottles.



Vamoose can be used in homes, apartments, hotels and motels, cars, trucks, recreational vehicles, and on couches, leather goods, handbags and other consumer products to remove the residual smells from cigarette, pipe and cigar smoke. Initially available as a spray treatment, in Leather, New Car and Fresh scents in 4, 16 and 32 ounce recyclable pump sprays and an environmentally friendly one gallon refill, future products will include carpet treatments, stain removers and other odor elimination products.



The power behind the permanent removal of tobacco odors is Novexium which molecularly combines with the tar and nicotine molecules deposited by smoking and converts them into inert matter. Once inert the molecules are neutralized and lose their ability to emit odors. During the conversion process a customized scent masks the molecular conversion and indicates that the conversion process is active – you can smell the product working.



The spray bottles with 4, 16 and 32 ounce treatments are priced from $9.99 to $29.99 and available for sale from the company’s web site at www.VamooseProducts.com. Retail, distributor and commercial inquiries are welcome and can be directed to Mike@VamooseProducts.com.



The product packaging, web site and related materials for the new Vamoose Products have been provided by envision creative group of Austin, TX.



About Vamoose Products

Vamoose Products is exclusive to Hill Country Distribution which is a licensee of the patented Novexium® technology. Vamoose, when used properly, completely eliminates all second-hand tobacco odors.



For more information please visit http://www.VamooseProducts.com.



About envision creative group



Founded by David Smith, Envision Creative Group is located deep in the heart of Austin Texas. With more than 15 years of experience in the areas of brand and identity marketing, promotional planning, advertising, and graphic design for both print and Web-based media. Please visit http://www.envision-creative.com for more information.



