South Dakota Homes Are Given Prime Treatment With IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announced today that David Peterson with Martin Jurisch & Associates has added IDX Broker search tools to his website, effectively connecting his customers and potential clients with the property data from the Blackhills MLS (Blackhills). This will cut time-consuming steps in the real estate process, making Peterson’s site even more customer friendly.



Martin Jurisch & Associates offer a diverse array of real estate options, including both residential and industrial and with the unique addition of ranches, farms and hunting preserves. Peterson uses IDX Broker to extract the raw Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data from Blackhills and then to format it for easy access on his website. Peterson is then able to fully customize the style and search options to his preferences. He can add slideshows, view traffic reports and make use of IDX’s lead generation tools.



Consumers and prospective customers can stay informed regarding newly listed properties that match their specified criteria by signing up for automatic email updates, and depending on what options Peterson chooses to display, search by city, location and numerous other criteria.



About Martin Jurisch & Associates

“When you are looking to buy or sell property for hunting, fishing, equestrian, or investment pursuits allow David Peterson and Martin Jurisch to help you achieve your goals. We believe that business is about principles and relationships and we hope that you will give us the opportunity to assist you. Our love for the outdoors coupled with our knowledge and expertise in negotiations, 1031 exchanges and networking with professionals will insure you a quality experience. Martin Jurisch and Associates are leading Auctioneers as well as a listing company for all Real Estate endeavors.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

