UIC College of Nursing Now Accepting Applications for New Doctorate of Nursing Practice

Peoria, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- When it comes to graduate nursing programs, the University of Illinois (UIC) Chicago –College of Nursing in Peoria sets the pace for others in the nation. Not only the very first College of Nursing to offer a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program in downstate Illinois, the UIC College of Nursing also offers the only joint degree – Master’s in Nursing and Master’s in Public Health in Illinois (MS-MPH). Created for those seeking an advanced nursing degree, the DNP Program is the final practice degree for the nursing profession and is expected to produce leaders who will affect the future of our nation’s healthcare and nursing. The College of Nursing is accepting applications for the next DNP Program until February 1st.



One of the Nation’s Leading Institutions



“What many people don’t realize is that Peoria’s nursing programs are often among the first of their kind,” Kathleen Baldwin, PhD, RN, Associate Professor (Public Health Nursing) said. “We’ve worked to address our nation’s nursing shortage by providing the greatest range of master’s programs for nurses in the region. We also believe this program will create more of our nation’s nursing educators and leaders.”



Unlike other nursing programs in the area, the UIC College of Nursing offers graduate programs in all areas of nursing, with the exception of anesthesiology. “Peoria has been gifted with a premier nursing college that is consistently ranked among the top 10 for teaching institutions and among the top five for research,” Baldwin said. “In addition to receiving the nation’s first federal grant funding for our DNP program, we have also been advocates for public health (or community health) nursing for years.” The DNP program is partially supported by funds from the Division of Nursing, Bureau of Health Professions, Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.



NEW DNP Program Incorporates Distance Learning



In keeping with the most recent position statements of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the UIC nursing practice doctorate will prepare individuals to be nurse leaders at the highest level of practice. This degree advances both practice and leadership skills in nursing. Slated to begin in August 2008, the DNP Program will be primarily web-based and is ideal for distance learning. The program is especially designed to accommodate students who wish to continue in the workplace while achieving an advanced degree.



The UIC College of Nursing is recognized internationally for its preparation of advanced practice nurses. Therefore, the credentials of this online nursing program are like no other in their ability to advance nursing careers. Students can expect the very best education, including top-notch research and practice skills. In addition, opportunities exist to work collaboratively with students in both the College of Medicine and School of Public Health.



Addressing the Nursing Shortage



As the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent in Illinois and across the nation, the shortage of nurses is expected to become more acute in future years. Since Illinois has one of the largest healthcare markets in the country, a 20% shortage is anticipated here. Demand for highly specialized nurses who can excel in complex, interdisciplinary environments is also expected to increase. Therefore, nurses who will be able to implement their education in practice will be required.



The UIC College of Nursing DNP Program will address policy, translation of research skills and “systems think” so that students will understand strategic management and ways to change systems based on research. “Our DNP Program has instructors who are uniquely qualified doctoral faculty. All have one foot in education and one foot in practice,” Baldwin added. “This program will help students translate research into current practices and become the best in the industry.”



The UIC College of Nursing is well respected as a top research facility (#3 in the nation), with unique graduate nursing programs such as the joint MS-MPH degree featuring interdisciplinary education (students studying with physicians and medical students, environmental health workers, community health educators and more).



To enroll in the DNP Program or for additional information on the joint MS-MPH degree, visit http://www.uic.edu/nursing or call the UIC College of Nursing at (309) 671-8464. In addition, RNs interested in obtaining a bachelor’s in nursing may contact UIC’s global campus for opportunities at 1-866-923-4601 or email gcadvisor@uillinois.edu.



