Intuitive Artist Jennifer Crews to Help Small Business Owners Find Their Inner Consultant at Complimentary Teleseminar on January 17

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- Jennifer Crews, M.A., intuitive artist, educator, author and speaker, will be presenting "Know Your Inner Consultant: 5 Steps in Learning the Art of Intuition" at a complimentary teleseminar on Thursday, January 17, 2008, at 8pm EST. The teleseminar is being hosted by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce.



A gifted intuitive artist, Crews speaks extensively to small business groups, helping business owners become more in-tune with the fundamental inner resources each has at their disposal.



"Everyone is blessed with intuition," states Crews. "With practice and dedication to learning, every small business owner can excel and strengthen this innate gift in themselves."



At this teleseminar, Crews will show small business owners five simple steps to learning the art of intuition and discovering their own inner consultant. The first of the five steps is becoming aware of the inner language, the source of receiving information. Attendees will learn all the steps in mastering their invisible intelligence and strengthening their intution in business and other areas of life.



CALENDAR LISTING



WHAT: "Know Your Inner Consultant: 5 Steps in Learning the Art of Intuition"



SPEAKER: Jennifer Crews, M.A.



DATE: Thursday, January 17, 2008



TIME: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



DURATION: 60 minutes



COST: FREE!



REGISTER HERE: http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/teleseminar.htm



