Usshc Collocation Data Center Chosen By Wikia, Inc for Their New Wikia Search Project

Monticello, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- United States Secure Hosting Center (USSHC), an ultra-secure collocation data center, has been chosen by Wikia, Inc. to provide bandwidth, collocation, and disaster recovery for their new Wikia Search project. Wikia, Inc. is an industry pioneer, providing selective hosting for wikis and developing new ways to present search data through open editing. USSHC operates out of an underground facility originally designed to protect communication interests for the US government. By utilizing the unique design of the facility, USSHC is able to offer the highest levels of security and redundancy without excessive cost.



Wikia Search looks to give users an alternative to today's search engines by using individual feedback rather than secret algorithms. This approach is designed to lead to more effective results where the users determine how accurate a page or wiki is based on its relevancy. With the community providing the fine tuning of the searches, there will be fewer results with "parked pages" and ad content, and more relevant data.



"USSHC is serving as our critical hub for this launch, their level of service and security is as unprecedented as the disaster tolerance of their facility itself." said Jeremie Miller, from Wikia Search.



"We are very excited to host Wikia at our facility for their various projects," stated Jerry Pasker, CEO of USSHC. "Our facility allows us to offer the best physical security available without breaking your budget. Companies that are looking for more than just commodity data center space expect a higher standard. We're able to offer that peace of mind through our attention to detail and dedication to having the best systems and practices in place."



Wikia is one of several industry-leading companies that need facilities that can change on demand, offer the highest levels of security, and provide the bandwidth and power necessary for major projects. With truly redundant fiber connections with zero common points of failure, two data and UPS drops to customer racks, and multiple onsite generators with secure fuel storage, USSHC can meet those needs for installations of any size. USSHC has many levels of physical and biometric security, is the sole owner of the data center facilities and the land, and has complete control of all infrastructure and upgrades.



About USSHC

Established in 2003 to provide total redundancy for a local ISP, USSHC has expanded to offer full disaster recovery and collocation services to a wide variety of consumers. USSHC provides a full range of services from its secure data center in their military-built, hardened, underground facility. Designed to survive and operate normally during a major disaster, the facility has been a premier choice for leaders in internet services, technology startups, and Fortune 500 companies. USSHC is a privately held company based in Eastern Iowa.



About Wikia, Inc.

Since Wikia's launch in November 2004, more than 800,000 articles on 3,000 topics have been created and edited by over 200,000 registered users in 70 languages.



Wikia enables groups to share information, news, stories, media and opinions that fall outside the scope of an encyclopedia. Jimmy Wales and Angela Beesley launched Wikia in 2004 to provide community-based wikis inspired by the model of Wikipedia -- the free, open source encyclopedia founded by Jimmy Wales.



Wikia is committed to openness, inviting anyone to contribute web content. Authors retain their own copyrights and allow others to freely reuse their content under a variety of GNU and Creative Commons Licenses, allowing widespread distribution of knowledge and ideas.

