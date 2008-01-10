Cleartrip.com Launches Booking Counter at Hyderabad Domestic Airport

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- Getting a best deal on your travel at the airport looked tough, as you visit different airline counters and analyze fares and by the time you decide, the flight is booked or the fare is no more available. Now, getting a best deal at one counter is possible through Cleartrip as they open their first one-stop counter at the departure section at the Hyderabad airport.



Cleartrip has opened its first one-stop travel solutions shop at Hyderabad Airport. This initiative is surely going to benefit lot of travelers who make travel bookings at the last minute, The Cleartrip counter at the departure section at the Hyderabad airport will offer instant bookings on all domestic airlines, the customer will also be eligible to the current offers and deals that would be promoted by Cleartrip.com giving the customer more choices, fewer hassles and extra value for the money spent.



The Cleartrip.com counter offers travel solutions ranging from domestic airline booking, domestic and international hotel booking, holiday packages and car rental services.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sandeep Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Cleartrip.com said, “Hyderabad is the fastest growing airport in the South with 43% growth in domestic passengers handled during April 2005 – March 2006, this is our first initiative at any airport and we are aiming at capturing at least 40% of last minute bookings done at the Hyderabad Airport. The Airport Authority has been very supportive in our initiative and we are very happy to be here. We are also looking at setting up counters at other airports across the metros”



Hyderabad, the fifth largest city in the country, today boasts of the fastest growing airport in South. With the growing air traffic at the Hyderabad airport, it has undoubtedly emerged not only a hotspot for tourists but also for other domestic passengers.

