New Directory of Tanks and Containers Enters Marketplace

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, publisher of international trade publications for manufacturing and industrial professionals, today announced the release of its latest buying guide to help companies locate suppliers of a wide range of storage equipment. According to Alan Williams, a spokesman for the company, the new directory includes offers from manufacturers and distributors mostly based in or serving markets throughout Asia and the Middle East.



The new Tanks, Containers and Storage Equipment Directory includes offerings for all types of tanks such as stainless steel and plastic tanks, underground, above-ground tanks, aluminum, acid chemical, concrete, sewage holding tanks, cooling, cylindrical, dipping, electrically heated, fiberglass tanks, galvanized, high pressure, lead-lined, modular, PVC tank, nickel alloy, reservoir tanks, septic, self-cleaning, filtering and other types of tanks.



Additional storage equipment in the directory includes a variety of containers and vessels such as hazardous materials containers, bins, tubs, metal boxes, cartons, new and used cargo and shipping containers, portable storage and waste containers, large and small vessels, chemical storage containers, custom-made vessels, heavy-duty industrial containers and associated products for the storage of bulk materials and liquids.



The new publication is located on-line at

http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/tanks_containers.html and includes offerings from exporters, manufacturers and distributors serving Asia and Middle East markets such as K.S.A., Singapore, Thailand, U.A.E., Taiwan, Philippines, Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Vietnam, Japan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Israel, India, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and other countries and territories throughout Asia and the Middle East.



"Our new Tanks and Containers Buying Guide has proven itself to be a helpful resource for manufacturing, construction, engineering and shipping companies all over the globe," says Frank Wallace, a Business Executive of the Worldwide Industrial Marketplace. He added, "The directory helps you find the most suitable tank, container, vessel or other storage product from manufacturers and suppliers offering both standard and custom-made solutions."



As a major partner of http://www.IndustrialCOOP.com, which Wallace identifies as the only industrial-focused Co-op search engine of its kind, Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, founded in 2003, has enjoyed consistent growth according to Wallace, reaching thousands of buyers and suppliers of industrial products in dozens of countries.



