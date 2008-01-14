919 Puts Branding Plan for BioSignia Into Action

Holly Springs, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- 919 Marketing Company today announced a string of continued media success in promoting its client, BioSignia, a leading biotechnology company based in Research Triangle Park. At the core of 919’s branding efforts is BioSignia’s revolutionary Know Your Number™, the first disease-specific risk assessment (DRA) tool that takes a multi-dimensional approach to predict an individual’s risk of developing chronic preventable diseases.



“We’ve designed an effective branding strategy that ever-expands BioSignia’s regional and national presence in a variety of industries where Know Your Number is a viable tool,” says David Chapman, CEO of 919 Marketing.” By deploying our proprietary LINK™ planning process, we clearly demarcated BioSignia’s identity, positioning and value proposition across all purchaser touch points.”



To date, BioSignia has interviewed about Know Your Number with Crain’s New York Business, Workforce Management, Employee Benefits Advisor, and Modern Healthcare magazine. The company has also been featured on MSNBC for its recent partnership with North Carolina pharmacy chain, Kerr Drug.



Over the past year, 919 Marketing has continued to add to its list of notable clients, including Alphanumeric, Jersey Mikes, The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes and Rosen Law Firm.



Currently, Know Your Number is available at nine Kerr Drug pharmacy locations in North Carolina and will soon be available in other states. It is also now being included in corporate wellness programs within companies across the nation. To learn more visit http://www.knowyournumber.com



About 919 Marketing Company

919 Marketing Company is a hybrid business consulting and marketing communications firm, located just minutes from North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. A team of seasoned, senior level consultants, 919 develops winning business strategies and provides the marketing horsepower required to produce clear, measurable and recognizable results. To take your company to the next level, call 919-557-7890 or visit: http://www.919marketing.com

