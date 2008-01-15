Speed Dating Goes Mobile with HurryDate’s SpeedDaters, the First Mobile Speed Dating Game

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2008 -- Advanced Mobile Applications and Longtail Studios, in association with HurryDate® today announced the release of the first mobile speed dating game, HurryDate’s SpeedDaters on leading wireless carriers.



Developed by Longtail Studios and published by Advanced Mobile Applications, the game lets players test their dating skills and see how the pick up lines really work. Practice speed dating as if you were actual attending a HurryDate event. HurryDate’s SpeedDaters will offer players the ability to step into the shoes of the other gender and experience dating from their perspective.



HurryDate’s SpeedDaters’ features include:



• Character customization: Customize your characters to make them look like yourself or any way you want

• Gender selection: Experience dating from the eyes of the other gender

• Multiple modes: Play through story mode, mini-games, or go on unlimited speed dates in any location

• Mini-games: Dating mini-games test your eye contact, body language and listening skills

• Unlockable content: Unlock expanded game modes and anytime puzzle play



“Thousands of singles attend our speed dating events each year,” said Adele Testani, Co-Founder of HurryDate. “Now, with the launch of the mobile game, HurryDaters can practice their dating skills right on their phone in an environment that truly reflects the excitement and fun of our live events.”



“With the success of speed dating in pop culture, and HurryDate in particular, we felt that there was an exciting opportunity to create a true to life speed dating game,” said Christian Guillemot, CEO, Advanced Mobile Applications. “What’s exciting about the game is that you can practice the events without the fear of rejection, and the fact that you change do something different each time.”



ABOUT HURRYDATE

HurryDate is the first company to "marry" the online and offline dating worlds, offering singles both live events and unique online matching options. Started originally as a singles event company in New York City in 2001, HurryDate parties are now held in over 40 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Singles sign up at www.hurrydate.com for parties held at popular bars and lounges where they go on multiple mini dates. Participants record their preferences on a SCOREcard and are later matched up online where they can communicate with their matches through the secure email system. HurryDate Online, launched in March 2004, features innovative matching options and communication tools for thousands of local singles online. HurryDate is owned and operated by Spark Networks, Inc. (AMEX: LOV). For more information visit: http://www.hurrydate.com.



ABOUT ADVANCED MOBILE APPLICATIONS

Founded in 2004 by interactive industry veteran Christian Guillemot, London, UK - based Advanced Mobile Applications (AMA) is a publisher of mobile entertainment lifestyle products to wireless operators around the world. AMA provides the mobile entertainment market with a genre of games and entertainment aimed at a wider audience than the traditional video game consumer. AMA’s entertainment applications support multiple wireless platforms. For more information please visit http://www.amamobile.com.



ABOUT LONGTAIL STUDIOS

Longtail Studios is an award winning developer of games and entertainment. Established in 2003 by Gerard Guillemot, a co-founder of Ubisoft Entertainment, Longtail Studios is committed to developing character driven games and content. Through partnerships with leading publishers, Longtail's products are distributed worldwide. Longtail Studios operates offices in New York City Quebec City and Charlottetown. For more information please visit http://www.longtailstudios.com.

