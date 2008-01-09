ControlScan Certifies www.discount-digital-security-camera.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Discount Digital Security Cameras (http://www.discount-digital-security-camera.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Discount Digital Security Camera’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Discount Digital Security Cameras to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Discount Digital Security Cameras with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Discount-digital-security-camera.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Discount-digital-security-camera.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Discount Digital Security Cameras (http://www.discount-digital-security-camera.com)

Discount Digital Security Cameras offers professional cctv surveillance equipment at discount prices. We cut out the middle man and offer better quality at a price any application can afford. Shop with us we sell cctv for less.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

