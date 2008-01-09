HID Lighting STC'd for Bell Helicopters

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- The FAA granted LoPresti SpeedMerchants the STC for its HID lighting on Bell 206 helicopters. This new light adds a safety improvement to one of the most outstanding performers of the international helicopter market. LoPresti BoomBeams DOUBLES the landing light output, and gives the pilot 10 TIMES the available light for taxiing. More light, more visibility, improved awareness and safety.



"The lights are a superior installation," remarked Dick Sinnot, Chief Pilot, PWB Leasing. "Main advantage is that there is no "splash back" of light into the cockpit as with the original installation, especially when near or on the ground. Also, the beam is visible on the ground from about 700 or 800 feet of altitude."



The installation is mounted in the same OEM location on the Bell 206, using the LoPresti designed bracket. Minimum down time for installation makes this process a quick one for this premier industry performer. LoPresti SpeedMerchants holds over 300 STCs for HID lighting in the general aviation market.



About LoPresti SpeedMerchants

LoPresti SpeedMerchants was founded by Roy LoPresti. He was well known for his dedication to making aircraft faster, lighter and sexier. SpeedMerchants continues to improve on his innovative designs. The business is carried on with his son Curtis LoPresti as CEO. It continues to be one of the most forward-looking aviation companies in the industry. Increasing safety, increasing drag reduction, and just plain (plane?) cool innovations. Located at 2620 Airport North Drive, Vero Beach, Florida. For more information, call 772-562-4757 or visit http://www.SpeedMods.com.

