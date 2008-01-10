Bad Air Sponge Offers Two Unique Affiliate Programs

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- BSC Enterprises, a premier internet marketer, announces the official launch of two affiliate programs, The Bad Air Sponge and Good-bye Odors. The Bad Air Sponge Affiliate program is a perfect solution for someone interested in earning extra income through their website. BSC Enterprises provides The Bad Air Sponge affiliates with attractively designed banners to be placed on their websites to offer business financing solutions to affiliate website visitors .



The Good-bye Odors Affiliate program offers a greater level of involvement in the business by specifically marketing our odor removal sponge and participating in the process both online and offline. The Good-bye Odors Affiliate program is a business opportunity with the potential of becoming a primary source of income. This is a very different type of program aimed at website owners, entrepreneurs, retired business people, or moms. The program allows for a flexible setup with affiliates being in charge of their own operations. BSC Enterprise provides Good-bye Odors affiliates with hands on instruction, giving the affiliate a solid base to start their business. Good-bye Odors affiliates that do not currently operate their own website will be provided with a website by BSC Enterprises without any cost.



The Bad Air Sponge and Good-bye Odors Affiliate programs by BSC Enterprises are the new breed of affiliate systems offering significant potential earnings as well as flexibility to decide the desired level of involvement. Both The Bad Air Sponge and Good-bye Odors Affiliate programs are backed with an amazing product developed by Mateson Chemical.



Mateson Chemical Corporation is known internationally for our product line of ultimate quality and performance since 1953. The premiere product, the BAD AIR SPONGE, is the original and only true odor neutralant on the market to this day. It is the standard in industry especially in disaster restoration applications. This makes the BAD AIR SPONGE a perfect answer to many odor problems in the home.



BSC Enterprises is familiar with affiliate programs from both sides of the fence. In addition to providing opportunities, BSC is one of the most successful affiliate marketers on the internet today. Being an affiliate has helped BSC create the most unique affiliate program on the market today.

