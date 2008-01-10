Juno Hamburger Phone TelePhone Launched by Cellphonefocus Leads the Fashion

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- ellphonefocus.com, the world's first Factory-Direct Online Retail Superstore based in Hong Kong, adds new telephone collection with Juno Hamburger Phone Telephone, French Fries Telephone, and Cat Corded Telephone.



"With the popularity of the Movie Juno, more and more people are looking for a hamburger phone that the heroine "Juno" owned. So, we released this phone, and our prices is only $11.99, much cheaper than ebay's $30 or $40!" said Leslie.chan, Sales Manager of cellphonefocus.com.



Many customers of cellphonefocus.com are satisfied with this activity, "i love this phone, so cute! Really like the one Juno used!" said Kelly from New York, a customer of Cellphonefocus.com.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.cellphonefocus.com/product_detail.php?sku=a06090800ux0069



Another telephone launched today is Super Fun French Fries Telephone. It also has novelty design and lovely appearance, and its price is only $8.99. "This can perfectly decorate your desk, office or bedroom, it's also a good gifts for friends." said Leslie.chan, Sales Manager of cellphonefocus.com.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.cellphonefocus.com/product_detail.php?sku=a06071800ux0013



Cat Corded Telephone is another new product. This product also continues the tradition of low price and high quality, with only $12.99, compared to market price $33.50.



More details are on:

http://www.cellphonefocus.com/product_detail.php?sku=a06101700ux0028



Cellphonefocus Company has made visible improvement since its debut, and they will try their best to make greater progress. Let us keep an eye on it.

