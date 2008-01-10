Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- The December edition of SoftJournal.ru focuses on modern platforms for software development. The "Technologies and Frameworks" rubrics pays attention to the following topics:



PHP... Why exactly it? (http://softjournal.ru/php-pochemu-imenno-on-php-why-exactly-it.html) – When choosing a language for web development, you should clearly define the requirements. If your purpose is to create a high-quality easily modified web portal, you may use PHP. The support of over 20 databases, compatibility with the majority of operating systems and wide functionality are only several of the benefits of this programming language.

What is the future of ABAP? (http://softjournal.ru/est-li-buduschee-u-abap-what-is-the-future-of-abap.html) – The answer to this question can be given only over time. There have been a lot of disputes about the replacement of ABAP by the more modern Java language. The article helps to understand the advantages and disadvantages of ABAP, and outlines its perspectives compared to Java within development on SAP/R3 and SAP NetWeaver platforms.



The following articles may also draw your attention:



VMware and SAP form a global technology partnership (http://softjournal.ru/kompanii-vmware-i-sap-sozdayut-globalnoe-tehnologicheskoe-partnerstvo-vmware-and-sap-form-a-global-technology-partnership.html) – Recently the companies have reached an agreement which solves the problem of technical support for users running VMware ESX Server and SAP solutions. Now companies jointly support their software solutions.

The Series of SEO Tests ( http://softjournal.ru/seo-test-7-seo-test-7.html ) – The regular SEO-test has appeared on journal’s pages. It covers such issues as the extension of the domain name, link impact on the ranking, search engines popularity in different countries and many others.



