SiberSafe Hosted XML CMS Service Now Available On-Demand

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- SiberLogic, a leading provider of XML content technology, today announces SiberSafe On-Demand, a risk-free, monthly subscription approach to XML content management.



For technical documentation teams challenged by internal budget approval processes, or by the perceived complexity of an in-house CMS software implementation, SiberSafe On-Demand provides a convenient, cost-effective and straightforward solution.



About SiberSafe On-Demand

SiberSafe is the XML CMS of choice for technical documentation teams who are looking for significant efficiency gains in producing long-lived, complex, evolving content. Now, SiberSafe On-Demand delivers full SiberSafe functionality as an ASP service via high speed internet access to a hosted server in a fully secure data center. Each team has full access/administrative rights to their server for system administration and configuration. SiberSafe On-Demand also includes daily content backups and SiberLogic’s technical support service.



SiberSafe On-Demand "out of the box" configuration offers your choice of DTD – DITA, DocBook, or MIL-STD 2361 – complete with sample templates and stylesheets. Also included are SiberSafe Communicator (our XML authoring tool) and our integrated publishing tool. Alternatively, you can continue to use your own editor, such as XMetaL, Epic, or FrameMaker, or your own publishing tools.



Risk-free content management

Documentation teams can start with as few as two SiberSafe On-Demand users (one author and one reviewer), and add users gradually as the size of their production environment increases.



SiberSafe On-Demand requires no long-term commitment and can be cancelled at any time. In addition, teams can convert from the On-Demand service to an in-house SiberSafe installation and apply a percentage of monthly fees paid to date towards their license purchase.



Pricing and availability

SiberSafe On-Demand costs only $799 per month for the first pair of users (one author and one reviewer) and as little as $275 per user monthly for 10+ users. There are no additional upfront costs.



Anyone who signs up for SiberSafe On-Demand before the end of January 2008 will receive access for one additional author free of charge for the first year.



Request a temporary evaluation of SiberSafe On-Demand at http://www.siberlogic.com/evaluation/online.asp

