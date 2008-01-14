Local Virtual Assistant Receives Entrepreneurial Recognition

Roman Forest, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Denise Sustaita, owner of Dedicated Executive Solutions announced today that they are the recipient of the VAccolade Business Entrepreneurial award.



The VAccolade award not only recognizes participation at the Virtual Assistant Networking Association (www.VAnetworking.com), but also recognizes the professionalism with which Sustaita presents herself on the web, thereby giving them more credibility amongst other Virtual Assistants.



“Virtual Assistants (VAs) are business owners who work from their own office providing professional support, services and skills to their clients via phone, fax and internet based technology. Partnering with a VA reduces stress, protects cash flow, eliminates administrative hassles, and enables business people to find the success they originally set out to achieve. A VA is your right hand person helping you to succeed in your business. The irony is you may never meet your VA as odds are they live nowhere near you!” (definition from www.VAnetworking.com).



Sustaita’s company specializes in administrative and executive services such as transcription work, internet research, proofreading and editing services, word processing, and desktop publishing and is a home-based administrative professional providing various online services to her clients. She started her Virtual Assistant career to take control of her personal and professional life.



In a recent survey from VAnetworking, the United States has the largest number of VAs, followed by Canada, Australia and Europe. Clients only pay for time spent on their projects. There’s no need to pay for taxes, benefits, equipment, etc. VAs are hired on an hourly or a monthly retainer basis.



For more information about Dedicated Executive Solutions, visit http://www.dedicatedexec.com.



About Dedicated Executive Solutions

Launched in early 2007, Dedicated Executive Solutions specializes in administrative and executive services such as transcription work, internet research, proofreading and editing services, word processing, and desktop publishing. With over 20 years of experience in the legal industry, real estate, and the sales and marketing industry; Dedicated Executive Solutions is the place to go for busy professionals and businesses that need real solutions and assistance with their administrative tasks.



About VAnetworking

Visit the website at http://www.vanetworking.com.

