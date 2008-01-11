Business North Carolina Selects Contactology for E-mail Marketing Services

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2008 -- Business North Carolina, the state’s leading business magazine, has selected Contactology as their e-mail marketing provider. The magazine will utilize Contactology’s default newsletter templates and e-mail broadcast system to create and distribute monthly e-mail blasts to customers and contacts.



Contactology’s proprietary tracking tools allow Business North Carolina to measure the effectiveness of their e-mail campaigns. Previously, Business North Carolina was relying on their internal mail servers to distribute e-mail campaigns. However, this method provided the magazine with no way of tracking bounce-backed and opened emails, or seeing which links within the email were clicked on and by whom. It also did not allow them to create attractive newsletters formatted in html.



Contactology will also serve as a sales tool for connecting with advertisers and relaying information about upcoming advertising opportunities in the publication.



“This is a fantastic tool,” said Ellen Carver, an advertising representative at Business North Carolina. “We were able to upload our lists, add our logo to brand the message and send an e-mail campaign all in a matter of minutes.”



Contactology founder Drew Adams is thrilled to have the respected publication as a customer. “Business North Carolina is a class-act publication, and its readers span the state,” said Adams. “We are proud that Contactology provides them with the means to create equally sophisticated email campaigns, the tools to measure the success of their messaging, and reports that help them keep updated contact lists.”



Contactology offers users a cost-effective way of staying in touch with customers, members and prospects. Their web-based application can create and distribute e-mails, surveys and event registrations, all in one easy-to-use interface. Users can also check their Message Quality Score, a tool that helps get e-mail out of the spam box and into users’ inboxes.



About Contactology:

Contactology is a permission-based e-mail marketing tool that allows customers to send e-mails, surveys and create on-line registrations forms. Their advanced web-based product offers users a means to track e-mail marketing effectiveness and incorporate their own branding into their e-mails. You can try Contactology for free by visiting http://www.contactology.com.



About Business North Carolina:

Business North Carolina is a Charlotte-based monthly magazine that focuses on the people, events and trends that shape business in North Carolina. Since it began publication in 1981, it has won more than 80 national awards for its writing, reporting and design.

