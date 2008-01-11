Easy Projects .NET Is Named Jolt Awards Finalist in the Project Management Category

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2008 -- Logic Software Inc. today announced that its web-based project management software Easy Projects .NET has been named a finalist in the "Project Management" category at the 18th Annual Software Development Jolt Product Excellence Awards.



"We are very excited and honored to be a finalist”, says Vadim Katcherovski, Logic Software’s CEO. “It means that our product’s core philosophy – ‘Project Management has to be easy’ was recognized by the some of the most respected and insightful people in the IT industry.”



Sponsored by CMP Technology’s Dr. Dobb’s Journal, the Jolt Product Excellence Awards has become the "Oscars" of the Information Technology industry. Jolt Product Excellence Awards pay tribute to those products that have "jolted" the industry with their significance and made the task of creating software faster, easier and more efficient. Each product nominated for the Jolt award is evaluated by a panel of judges that are recognized in the industry as forward-looking gurus who provide insight into the latest most promising industry trends. The judges honor universally useful products that are simple-yet full featured and those that redefine their product space or solve a nagging problem that has consistently eluded other products. Jolt finalists were announced on December 19th 2007, the winners of each category will be announced on March 3, 2008 at the 2008 SD West Conference.



Pricing and Availability

License pricing for Easy Projects .NET begins at $110 for a single user. For more information call (888) 261 9878 or visit http://www.easyprojects.net. Visitors can see a short product overview – QuickTour, attend a live Webinar, or use the application for FREE for 15 days.



About Logic Software Corporation

Logic Software Inc. is the leading provider of web-based all-in-one project management and custom software development since 1999. Easy Projects .NET is used in 23 countries by tens of thousands of customers at some of the world’s most well-known organizations like General Electric, Volvo, Heinz, United Way, The Salvation Army, Mayo Clinic, Farmers, EPA and more.



For more information, contact Vadim Katcherovski at (888)261-9878 or pr@logicsoftware.net

