Focus Express Mail Pharmacy of Horsham Partners with PumpWear, Inc.

Horsham, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2008 -- Focus Express Mail Pharmacy, an Internet-based mail-order pharmacy headquartered in Horsham, Pa., recently announced a partnership with PumpWear, Inc. of Latham, N.Y. PumpWear, Inc. will provide stylish and affordable insulin pump accessories to Focus Express Mail Pharmacy, for its clients with diabetes.



PumpWear, Inc.’s mission is to relieve the stress and daily struggles associated with diabetes. Their goal is to allow "Kids to be kids" and let “Adults have fun” and they believe that wearing an insulin pump should not take the joy out of everyday life experiences.



According to Focus Express Mail Pharmacy’s CEO and Co-Founder Joel D. Shpigel R.Ph., “Our customers are always our number one priority. By offering PumpWear products to our clients, we are delivering effective resources and helping them live their lives just a little bit better.



PumpWear’s founders have many years of experience dealing with the chronic illness firsthand and therefore understand the daily needs of diabetes sufferers. For this reason, Focus Express Mail Pharmacy forged a key relationship to offer everyday solutions to diabetes sufferers without compromising comfort or treatment.



Focus Express Mail Pharmacy has pledged to continue to fund the discovery of a cure for diabetes by partnering and supporting companies like PumpWear who donate a portion of their profits to organizations committed to fighting diabetes.



About Focus Express Mail Pharmacy:

Focus Express Mail Pharmacy’s brings more than 100 years of combined pharmacy experience and 50 years of specialized service focused on people with diabetes. providing expert service, outstanding customer care and convenient home delivery of medications and medical supplies to insurance qualified patients with diabetes and other chronic illnesses. For more information about Focus Express Mail Pharmacy, go to http://www.FocusPharmacy.com.



About PumpWear, Inc.:

Pump Wear, Inc. is committed to offering a growing line of items specifically made with children and adults in mind. Insulin cases that grow with you and a clothing line that affords you the comfort you deserve. PumpWear, Inc. strictly focuses on the needs and lifestyles of diabetes sufferers while helping them discover their own unique style generating new found confidence and freedom. For more information about PumpWear, Inc., go to http://www.pumpwearinc.com.

