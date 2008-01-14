Manufacturing Professionals Will Face Tough Job Searches in 2008

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- According to a government report released last week, the United States lost more than 31,000 manufacturing jobs in December 2007. The total number of manufacturing jobs lost in 2007 surpassed 210,000.



Analysts are predicting that these numbers may be signs of an impending recession and that the task of job seekers searching for new manufacturing jobs will continue to become tougher in the new year. With so many jobs lost and so few new jobs available, thousands of people will face uphill battles in their job searches.



“Now, more than ever, manufacturing professionals will be facing tough challenges,” said A. Harrison Barnes, CEO of the job-aggregating company EmploymentCrossing. “There are new manufacturing jobs becoming available every day, but those looking for jobs in this industry can not afford to rely on traditional job-search tools like major online job boards. They must be able to find out about the jobs that others don’t know about, whether through word of mouth or directly from the websites of the employers themselves.”



Not all the news is bad for job seekers in the manufacturing industries. Companies as diverse as Spherion and Peterbilt Motors are filling manufacturing positions, even with the overall decline in available manufacturing jobs. Professionals seeking these jobs will simply need to become shrewder and will rely more on up-and-coming sources such as EmploymentCrossing that bring together jobs from employer websites and job boards, rather than relying on traditional job boards that rely on employers to post jobs.



