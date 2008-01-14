Stirling Sotheby’s First Ever No Reserve Property Auction In Florida

Kissimmee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Two top Florida Developers are putting scores of properties on the auction market with no reserve prices and no minimum. The luxury apartments on developments in two of the best locations in Florida will be sold to the highest bidder however low that bid might be.



The January sale clear out starts at 11am on January 19th when Stirling Sotheby’s International Realty, in association with The British Homes Group, will hold a live Absolute Auction on the premises at Lely Landings in upmarket Naples, on Florida’s west coast.



Twenty-seven, 3 bedroom elegant coach homes of 1600 sq ft+ are to be auctioned individually. Alternatively they can be bought on a bulk purchase of the entire inventory. All have integral garages and are set on 3.4 acres of land 5 miles from the beach. A typical 3-bedroomed apartment up for auction was independently valued in November 2007 for $393,000 (£196,500).



Exactly a week later on January 26th, Stirling Sotheby’s will auction 30 brand new units at Oceanwalk Condominiums on the south beach area of New Smyrna Beach on Florida’s Atlantic east coast. Again the units, which range in size from 1350-2050+ sq ft and are currently on sale for $250-440,000 (£125-220,000), will be sold on site to the highest bidders with no reserve and no minimums.



The 30 apartments are also available on a bulk purchase agreement. New Smyrna Beach is the nearest beach to the world famous attractions of Walt Disney World, Sea World, Epcot Center and Universal Studios just over an hour and fifteen minutes away.



Potential buyers can register online at:http://www.stirlingsir.com/auctions/preview.htm.and join in the live auction online or by calling UK freephone 08000 518 893. For details on financing contact British Homes Group on UK Freephone 08000 965 989.



Stirling Sotheby’s has formed an alliance with The British Homes Group - the no. 1 Florida-based international sales and mortgage brokerage company that specializes in arranging financing for British, European and other 'Foreign National' homebuyers in the U.S.



Virginia Cowie, owner and managing director of BHG says: “This dramatic move by two of Florida’s top developers is a stark indication of a desperate sellers’ market and therefore how strong the buyers’ market is for Florida property.



These are certainly quality developments in great locations, so with the Euro’s record high against the $, and £ Sterling’s 26-year high against the dollar the British property investor has a great opportunity to take advantage of these highly motivated sellers in the USA. If you’re looking for a well-priced villa or apartment, this is probably the ideal time to get one.”



There are further indications that now is the time to buy. The Orlando Sentinel, the highly respected business newspaper of the region reported on December 28th the latest quarterly forecast from the University of Central Florida. Its prediction is that Florida's economy should hit its low point within the next three months and then begin a long, steady climb upward. The full article can be found on:http://www.orlandosentinel.com/business/orl-economy2807dec28,0,1256656.story



Lee Weaver, director of British Homes Group says: “Now is definitely the time to be buying a property in Florida. It’s been a long while since bargains like this have been available. Even if you resist the urge to get in on the auction, people can keep abreast of what is happening to Florida real estate market by logging on to http://www.featuredfloridaproperty.com/eng/

