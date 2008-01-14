Reality Rhyming Designer Todd Edwards to Speak at Books & Books

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Kre8tiveworkz, distributor of exquisite personalized poetry gifts and innovator of the branded writing concept called Reality Rhyming is proud to announce that it’s President, American Poet Todd Edwards will be speaking on behalf of Miami-Dade County Public Schools during its 2nd Annual "Teacher Appreciation Night" at Books and Books in Coral Gables, Florida.



This exciting, annual event to "celebrate teachers" will be taking place on Tuesday, January 15, 2007 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida 33134.



Joining Todd, who will be talking about how teaching has influenced his literary and poetic works of Reality Rhyming® will be acclaimed Los Angeles educator, and author of the famed book "Teach Like Your Hair’s On Fire" Rafe Esquith, who the New York Times called "a genius and a saint". Rafe will be discussing his successful methodologies on how he educates today’s youth.



Cindy Soell, Executive Director of Staff Recruitment for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the 4th largest school district in the United States, is very excited about this celebrated event. She says, "This is a proud night for all educators in our midst. Celebrating the teachers of our community is an important event that I’m thrilled you can be a part of. Reality Rhyming is a rousing literary creation and I’m honored that you will share how teaching has impacted your inspirational poetic works."



About Kre8tiveworkz

Kre8tiveworkz is an established South Florida based company that designs, creates and distributes exquisite personalized poetry gift masterpieces of enduring style and pristine craftsmanship under the branded and innovative writing style Reality Rhyming®.



For more information regarding this event, the Kre8tiveworkz Humanitarian Award or Reality Rhyming® please contact Todd Edwards, Kre8tiveworkz CEO and President at 954.588.0609 or via e-mail at Todd@kre8tiveworkz.com.

