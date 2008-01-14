Prom Paramour Starts Prom 365 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Prom paramour, Wilma Wheeler has joined with Neekam company to create the Prom 365 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for formal prom dresses, and the most exciting prom themes and prom related subjects. This blog's mission is to provide the best tips to make your prom memorable for a lifetime.



Wilma Wheeler says, “School proms evolved from debutante balls in which young women from prominent families were presented to society. What an exciting time for a young woman coming of age! The chance to feel like a princess for this special night is something that girls think about for years in advance. You can imagine how formal prom dresses were for these debutante balls, and gowns have only grown more elaborate over the years since.”



This http://prom365.com blog seeks to be your first stop for all things prom related. It will have current information about trends and styles that teens will love. Discussing the hottest new designs in prom gowns, prom updos, and other prom hair styles, it will be all you need to plan for your special night.



Wilma Wheeler says, "Are you yanking your hair out because you really don’t know what to wear to prom? Our blog will help to point you in the right direction by paying attention to the latest fashion styles and offer you tips about homecoming and prom dresses.”



Ms. Wheeler adds, "A very important topic is how sexy prom dresses should be. This blog will be a great place for parents to go with their teens to talk about what is acceptable in comparison to the trends that may be impressed on the youngsters by marketing and media. The goal is to make sure that their prom night is as memorable as it is safe."



The Prom 365 Blog informs readers about the latest trends in prom shoes, prom hair, prom dresses and formal prom fashions.



