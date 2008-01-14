Overseas Buyers Get Mortgages in Croatia & Montenegro

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Overseas property portal Homesgofast.com are now working with international mortgage broker Frontiers Financial Services the only UK firm to offer overseas mortgages in Croatia in Montenegro. The company is also uniquely offering 100% LTV mortgages in Turkey.Many investors who wish to take advantage of low entry house prices in emerging property markets find it a daunting task to secure the right finance.



Frontier Financial Services (FFS ) was established in early 2007 to support the growing international property investment industry. The popularity of international investment in real estate by UK buyers has meant that more and more purchases were taking place in emerging markets not used to foreign buyers.



The need for international property finance in countries as far a field as the Philippines is becoming more and more common. In response to this diversification and unlike the majority of other international mortgage brokers, FFS actively pursues the acquisition of mortgages in some of the world’s most unusual countries, namely its emerging markets. Its aim is to negotiate the very best finance options whilst offering its customers unparalleled levels of professionalism and service.



As a completely independent body, FFS is not restricted to overseas property mortgages in just one country. Whilst offering finance solutions in the more familiar environments of France and Italy, FFS also offers international property mortgages as far a field as Ghana and the Philippines. In fact it is so dedicated to delivering the highest levels of service to its customers that it is constantly investigating mortgage acquisition in new countries.



As the only UK firm to offer mortgages in Croatia and Montenegro, FFS can facilitate loans of 70% LTV for both UK and Irish buyers on completion. That FFS is the only broker to offer overseas property finance in these countries is indicative of the exceptional relationships and strong trust it has forged with banks worldwide. It has also engineered 90% LTV mortgages in Poland and special terms for newly formed companies in Romania, as well as staggering 100% LTV mortgages in Turkey.



Homesgofast.com CEO Nicholas Marr: “Finding the right finance for an overseas property can be a daunting experience. Frontiers Financial are providing mortgages for our visitors in some of the most difficult places to secure mortgage finance. The new mortgages in Croatia and Montenegro are set to satisfy the demand we have from overseas buyers.”



FFS is also the only international mortgage broker specializing in emerging markets to have gained full AIPP membership. The AIPP is an independent body whose role it is to regulate the international property market and ensure that the industry maintains the highest levels of honesty, integrity and transparency. FFS strive to provide the absolutely highest and most trustworthy levels of service to its clients looking at mortgages for property abroad.