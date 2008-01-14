New Dance Studio Offers a Unique Dance, Theatre, Music and Fitness Opportunity

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Theatre, music, fitness and dance lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy a variety of classes at the The Studio at North Park, 3800 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104. This is an excellent opportunity for both adults and children to get an introduction into dance, theatre, music and yoga.



On December 8, 2007 The Studio at North Park opened its doors and celebrated its Grand Opening, introducing a new dance studio to the community of North Park, SD. The Studio at North Park offers an extensive array of dance, theatre, music and fitness programs for students of all ages, including Creative Movement (Preschool), Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Ballroom Dance, Acting classes, Guitar lessons, Piano lessons, Voice lessons, Yoga and Pilates.



Sam Mitchell, the director of the studio, is thrilled to feature professional sprung dance floors as a standard feature in all three studios. The floor provides resistance or the appropriate friction for the style of dance being performed. The floor also provides the resilience or spring to help protect the dancers’ joints and muscles from injury. All three studios are available for rental by the public at very reasonable rates.



The Studio at North Park brings a unique experience to San Diego residents who seek fitness, dance and specialty classes. Ages, times, and registration fees vary. To read a detailed listing of classes, please see the website at http://www.thestudioatnorthpark.com. You may also contact The Studio at North Park direct at 3800 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104 or by phone at (619) 295-2773

