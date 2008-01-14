Protect Your Kids from Excessive Internet Use

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Blumentals Software has released iNet Protector 3.0, a unique Windows program that lets parents protect their kids from excessive Internet use.



iNet Protector offers a full control over your Internet connection. It is easy to limit the time your kids spend on the Internet. iNet Protector can automatically turn off Internet late at night or at any other inappropriate time. In addition, you can limit the Internet to work only with particular programs, blocking services such as online games and chat rooms, while enabling safe services such as email. iNet Protector lets parents go to bed at night knowing that their kids won't be accessing the Internet in the middle of the night and for the wrong purposes.



The program's interface is simple to use. It's easy for parents and business people to control Internet access, and very difficult for employees and kids to circumvent iNet Protector's protection mechanisms.



iNet Protector isn't tied to any specific web browser. It protects your computer, regardless of which software you use to surf the web. iNet Protector works with broadband, dialup, WiFi, DSL, and all types of Internet connections.



iNet Protector is also designed for business managers who want to increase employees' productivity. It's easy to allow access to work-related web sites only, while blocking web surfing and access to online entertainment sites. Workers continue to use email, shared files, and business tools. Workers can be kept off the Internet during specified hours of the work day. By limiting employees' access to inappropriate web sites, productivity goes up, and you diminish the dangers associated with employees downloading copyrighted or inappropriate web content. Trusted employees can be given passwords that give them unrestricted access to the Internet.



Whether you're a parent who needs to protect your children from the excesses of the Internet, a business owner who wants to keep employees from wasting time on the web, or a teacher who wants to ensure that school computers are only used for appropriate activities, iNet Protector has the tools that you need.



iNet Protector 3.0 costs $29.85(US) for a single-user license, $39.85 for a family license for every computer in your home, and $79.85 for a small business license to protect up to five computers. iNet Protector comes with an unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee. You can purchase the program securely online from http://www.blumentals.net/inetprot/, or download a free trial version from the same web address. iNet Protector runs under Windows 2000, XP and Vista.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About Blumentals Software

Since 1999, Blumentals Software provides wide range of desktop software solutions that help people all around the world achieve their computing goals easier and faster. Among the most popular Blumentals Software products are cutting edge screensaver production tools – Screensaver Factory and Screensaver Wonder.



