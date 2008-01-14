SPEC Has Bagged the Website Enhancement Project from Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL).

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India-- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- The primary objective of this project is to address audience need inclusive of shareholders, customers, Vendors / contractors (existing and prospective), employees (existing and prospective) and public at large.



GGCL is planning to update the website in two phases. Phase I would concentrate on brand building, sharing the business content relevant to the target audience along with the Content Management System (CMS) that will ease up the content editing for end users. Phase II will concentrate on developing certain new applications, e-payment and back-end integration with existing applications, thus becoming a complete web based enterprise application.



The primary reason for revamping the existing website is because of the following shortcomings highlighted below:



• Provides very limited information about company and its operations

• Limited Content and addressing of limited investors / shareholders

• Very limited usage – comprises of only static pages

• Technology used is old

• Maintenance and updating is limited

• Comprehensive security evaluation is not done

• Company’s image is not upheld

• Does not highlight the Health Security Safety Environment (HSSE) initiatives undertaken by Gujarat Gas Company Limited..

• Does not highlight the corporate governance initiatives undertaken by Gujarat Gas Company Limited.

• Does not highlight the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives undertaken by Gujarat Gas Company Limited.

• Does not provide efficient mechanism to make public announcements to public at large.

• Does not provide an efficient mechanism for website visitors to reach to the relevant information is few clicks.



This project involves a total revamp of their existing website along with integration to their backend applications and at the same time eliminating all the above shortcomings. Also provide some additional features and downloadable forms, thus making the site more meaningful for the target audience. The website will be maintained through a Content Management System (CMS) thus enabling an easy maintenance of the website contents. The project for GGCL has been successfully kicked off and the Requirement Gathering phase is currently in progress. The project is slated to GoLive by the end of March 2008.



The technologies being used are - W3C compliant HTML, ASP.NET, DOT NET Framework 2.0, MS SQL Server 2005, XML, XSLT and IIS.



About Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas is a pioneering company involved in City Gas Distribution business primarily in South Gujarat area catering to Domestic, Commercial and Industrial customers. GGCL’s main work areas are Natural Gas Distribution, Transmission Systems, CNG, Gas Supplies and Natural Gas.

