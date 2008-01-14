Craftmatic Adjustable Beds Joins Forces with the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes to Give 55 Beds to Wounded Troops

Miami Beach, FL and Ossining, NY-- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- In 2008, fifty-five War on Terror veterans with severe and debilitating injuries will be able to sleep more comfortably, thanks to Craftmatic Adjustable Beds, the nation’s premier quality comfort adjustable bed. The company announced today that it is partnering with the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH), the leading non-governmental provider of emergency financial relief to severely wounded troops from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, to identify deserving veterans to receive the beds.



This program was announced at the CSAH’s Fourth Annual Road to Recovery Conference in Orlando, FL on December 4th. A representative for Craftmatic, Eric Kraftsow, was there when the first two winners were chosen from the 150 troops in attendance. Sgt. John Radell, U.S. Army (Ret.) of Crestline, CA and SSG. Scott Adams, U.S. Army of Williston, FL will be receiving their beds this month.



“There is no greater act than defending our country’s freedom, and Craftmatic is pleased to be able to do our part in honoring John, Scott and the other brave veterans who have sacrificed,” said Kraftsow. “We realize that a comfortable rest is essential in an injured warrior’s recovery, so we are honored to provide them with a brand new, free of charge Craftmatic Adjustable Bed to help with that process.”



One of the reasons Craftmatic chose to partner with CSAH is because of the nonprofit organization’s specific and strict qualifications for eligibility. In order to qualify for assistance from CSAH, troops must be a post 2001 Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom service member, or a member of their family, injured while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan. All cases submitted must be verified by the veteran’s respective military GSO and the Department of Defense.



“The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes was the most obvious choice to help us identify veterans most in need of a Craftmatic Adjustable Bed. They have a standard verification system that eliminates fraud, have assisted more than 5,000 severely injured heroes, and lead to the pack in direct financial aid delivered to troops,” Kraftsow commented.



“The Craftmatic product has long been associated with comfort and luxury, and our recovering veterans deserve nothing less,” said Tom Palma, General Manager of CSAH. “Craftmatic Adjustable Beds is paving the way for corporate America to step in and make a difference in the lives of wounded heroes.”



The Craftmatic Cares program was initially launched in 2005 as a way to give back to communities which have always been supportive of Craftmatic over the years. For more information on Craftmatic Adjustable Beds and the Craftmatic Cares program, please visit http://www.CraftmaticCares.com.



For more information on the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, please visit hhtp://www.saluteheroes.org.



About Craftmatic Adjustable Beds:

The Craftmatic Adjustable Bed Company (Craftmatic Organization, Inc.) first began marketing electrically adjustable beds specifically designed for use in the world's bedrooms over 30 years ago. Today, Craftmatic company owned direct sales operations and independent distributors service all of the United States, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Caribbean and Australia.



Over 1,000,000 Craftmatic Adjustable Beds are now in use in customer bedrooms around the world and attest to the fact that our unique beds are as durable as they are attractive and comfortable.



For more information, please visit http://www.CraftmaticCares.com.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 4,000 troops.



Over $5 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all expense paid Road to Recovery Conference provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



CSAH has partnered with numerous celebrities including LeAnn Rimes, Dave Matthews Band, Gary Sinise, Toby Keith, Charlie Daniels, Regis Philbin and Big & Rich and Fortune 500 corporations like Kellogg’s, GNC and GM, to help further our cause.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.

