Donation Helps Wounded Los Angeles Area Veteran Sleep Through the Night

Miami Beach, FL and Crestline, CA-- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Sgt. John Radell, U.S. Army (Ret.) was caught in an RPG attack in Iraq in July of 2003 and sustained shrapnel to his right leg. Since then, getting a good night’s sleep has been a battle all in its own.



When he and his wife Aiyana learned last month that they would be the first recipients of a free-of-charge Craftmatic Adjustable Bed, they were ecstatic to think that now John might be able to sleep through the night—and Aiyana might finally be able to rest easy knowing her soldier was getting the sleep he so desperately needs.



The Craftmatic Adjustable Bed Company, the nation’s premier maker of quality comfort adjustable beds, and the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH), the leading nongovernmental provider of emergency financial aid to severely wounded veterans from the War on Terror, have teamed up to give away one bed a week in 2008 to severely wounded veterans.



“When they called out our names as winners, I looked at John and said, ‘That’s not us is it?’” said Aiyana Radell. “He had to tell me that I wasn’t hearing things because we were so shocked and excited. We were in desperate need of a new bed.”



CSAH identifies deserving troops and Craftmatic sends them a bed – no strings attached – as a way of showing appreciation for their sacrifice.



“John and I currently have a hand-me-down memory foam mattress that our daughter gave us a while back,” said Aiyana Radell. “We have the mattress in an old waterbed frame, and the mattress is older so it sags a lot. I know this new Craftmatic bed is going to make all the difference in our sleep, especially since John tends to toss and turn a lot throughout the night.”



“Our company is pleased to do our part to honor the brave service that our troops have provided for our country,” said Eric Kraftsow, a representative for Craftmatic. “We hope that the Radell’s get some much deserved rest thanks to their new Craftmatic Adjustable Bed.”



Radell was first told that he was a winner at the Road to Recovery Conference and Tribute, the nation’s largest gathering of severely wounded troops organized by CSAH and held in December in Orlando, FL.



About Craftmatic Adjustable Beds:

The Craftmatic Adjustable Bed Company (Craftmatic Organization, Inc.) first began marketing electrically adjustable beds specifically designed for use in the world's bedrooms over 30 years ago. Today, Craftmatic company owned direct sales operations and independent distributors service all of the United States, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Caribbean and Australia.



Over 1,000,000 Craftmatic Adjustable Beds are now in use in customer bedrooms around the world and attest to the fact that our unique beds are as durable as they are attractive and comfortable.



For more information, please visit http://www.CraftmaticCares.com.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 4,000 troops.



Over $5 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all expense paid Road to Recovery Conference provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



CSAH has partnered with numerous celebrities including LeAnn Rimes, Dave Matthews Band, Gary Sinise, Toby Keith, Charlie Daniels, Regis Philbin and Big & Rich and Fortune 500 corporations like Kellogg’s, GNC and GM, to help further our cause.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.

