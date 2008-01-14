Seen Through IDX Broker Search Tools, Foreclosures Never Looked So Good

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Luke Rosenzweig with Riklin Realty in Chicago, Illinois to the real estate professionals using IDX Broker search tools. This allows Rosenzweig to connect his website visitors to a variety of foreclosures, bank owned and HUD homes listed with the MLS of Northern Illinois (MLSNI). Easy to use, these search tools will help with client retention and lead generation by appealing to the rapidly growing number of people who search the internet first before contacting an agent.



Rosenzweig is able to fully customize his search tools, what style they are in and what criteria they display. This allows him to make sure he is offering his customers the experience they are looking for. What IDX Broker does is take the raw data from MLSNI and then formats it for Rosenzweig’s website. After the tools are integrated, the agent has access to all of the behind-the-scenes controls – he can add additional options, access lead generation tools and view detailed traffic reports.



Some of the benefits that Rosenzweig is offering visitors to his website are advanced searches, address searches and MLS number searches. They can also save their searches and sign up for email updates when new properties become available. Within this highly competitive real estate market, Rosenzweig has made sure to keep his customers up-to-date.



About REO Properties (Riklin Realty)

“The foreclosure market has never been more exciting. New properties are flooding the market, and prices are ripe for you to pick up a great property at a steal! Hurry and get your investment dollars in the market before inventory supplies dry up again. Don't let this market pass you by. Now is the time!”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.



