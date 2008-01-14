RM6000 EPOS from Opus Gives Toy City the Edge Using Sybase SQL Technology

Belfast, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- Toy City is involved in a wide range of retail businesses and as a consequence the company required an effective and flexible system that had the ability to run and integrate multiple business models. RM6000 Epos provided the solution. Barry O’Connor from Toy City reflects on the project, “The POS training mode facility allowed our staff to practice using the system with minimum disruption and without effecting live data. With the new technology we could now customise a whole new series of management reports using the “Report Manager” tool.



These reports can be automated giving us up to the minute information on stock availability, the best selling items that day or week, store profits by site location etc, the list goes on. Information like this is essential for any business wanting to grow and become more profitable.” Since its introduction, the software has provided the company with a competitive edge on many aspects of the operations of the business.



The RM6000 EPOS solution from Opus is built on Sybase SQL Anywhere database technology. The software’s powerful combination provides the flexibility to allow information to be delivered and customised around the demands of Toy City’s diverse range of business models and the stability to deal with the demands of retailing. The various Toy City sites were linked to a central stock control system and work with existing CRM and Finance systems. The system also had to be robust and offer good levels of security with the ability to report any unusual transactions or discrepancies to a manager in real time.



Michael Harkin, Sales Manager at Opus Solutions explains the benefits. “The software can be configured to run multiple business models. It’s multi language, multi currency, multi site and multi user. Integration is another strong point, RM6000 is open source allowing easy integration into existing legacy systems including ERP systems, websites, CRM and finance packages.” For more information regarding any of the Epos Solutions by the Opus Group, please visit the website, http://www.theopusgroup.co.uk.



