Threat of Fire Marshall Causes College Planners to Schedule Two Additional Free Workshops

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2008 -- Things got out of hand this weekend at the Weston Public Library during a regularly scheduled workshop, “How to Pay For College Without Going Broke” put on by College Planning Specialists of Florida, Inc.



Although the maximum capacity of library meeting room is approximately 35 people, the crowd swelled to more than 50.



“It was wild. People were lined up outside, even before the library opened its doors,” said Peter Ratzan, co-owner of College Planning Specialists and the leader of Saturday's free workshop. “Once the doors opened, people just kept coming in. And in.”



“It was messy,” said Andy Lockwood, Ratzan’s partner. “I felt badly for the unlucky folks standing in the back of this hot room, or sitting on the floor, even straining to listen from outside the entrance. The staff at the library was glaring at us - we thought the fire marshal was going to come in at any minute and put a stop to the whole workshop.”



“We do these workshops a few times a month, so we’re used to full crowds, but this was a little ridiculous!” Lockwood said.



Because of this overwhelming response and to accomodate those who were turned away, Lockwood and Ratzan have scheduled two additional workshops this month:



January 22, 6:15 PM at the Sunrise (Dan Pearl) Branch of the Public Library, 10500 Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise; and January 24, 8:00 PM, 20201 Saddle Club Road (inside Regional Park). Each workshop is 40-47% filled, so seat reservations are encouraged. Register either online at http://www.CollegePlanningAdvice.com or by calling the office directly, 954.659.1234.

