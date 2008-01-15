ControlScan Certifies www.libertymonger.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Dixon, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Liberty Monger (http://www.libertymonger.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Liberty Monger’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Liberty Monger to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Liberty Monger with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Libertymonger.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Libertymonger.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Liberty Monger (http://www.libertymonger.com)

Just visit Libertymonger's and see how simple it is to buy fragrances, jewelry, electronics, video games, movies, coins and much more all in one place.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

