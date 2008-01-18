InetServices Unveils Content Delivery Services

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2008 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today announced Rapid Delivery CDN a content delivery services designed to deliver increased site performance and massive scalability for small and medium businesses. Customers can choose Rapid Delivery CDN services starting as little as $250/mo for 250GB of content delivered. Furthermore, there are absolutely no capital costs or setup fees for using InetServices content delivery services.



InetServices has partnered with Limelight Networks to provide its new Rapid Delivery CDN service. Rapid Delivery CDN uses Limelight Networks’ global network of CDN server clusters with extensive storage capacity across the United States, Europe, and Asia that is capable of rapidly delivering digital media worldwide. Designed to improve the user experience by speeding content to the visitor's browser, Rapid Delivery CDN is a must for multi-media rich Web sites, social media sites, and software download sites.



"Instead of building our own Content Delivery Network, we decided to go with Limelight Networks one of the leading CDN vendors in the industry." says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer for InetServices. "In today’s rapidly growing online economy the ability to provide customers a superior user experience is essential when delivering revenue generating offerings. Rapid Delivery CDN now gives our dedicated hosting customers the technology to meet these expectations at an affordable price."



Rapid Delivery CDN is one of InetServices’ new High Availability Solutions that are designed specifically for those companies with mission-critical web applications. InetServices’ High Availability Solutions leverage the company’s dedicated server products with sophisticated network architecture, such as server load balancing, content delivery service, and SQL server clustering, to create highly available server hosting environment but at a cost that SMBs can afford.



Rapid Delivery CDN options:



$250/mo - 250GB Traffic Delivered, $0 Setup Fee

$500/mo - 500GB Traffic Delivered, $0 Setup Fee

$750/mo - 1000GB Traffic Delivered, $0 Setup Fee

$1500/mo - 2000GB Traffic Delivered, $0 Setup Fee



For more information about InetServices’ content delivery services, visit: http://www.inetservices.com/cdn.html



About Limelight Networks:

Limelight Networks is a high-performance content delivery network for digital media, providing massively scalable, global delivery solutions for on-demand and live Internet distribution of video, music, games, software and social media. Limelight Networks' infrastructure is optimized for the large object sizes, large content libraries, and large audiences associated with compelling rich media content. Limelight is the content delivery network of choice for over 1,000 companies, including many of the world's top Internet, media and entertainment companies, including Microsoft Xbox Live, Sony Playstation 3, Akimbo, Amazon Unbox(TM), Belo Interactive, Brightcove, "BuyMusic" @ Buy.com, DreamWorks, LLC, Facebook, FOXNews.com, IFILM, ITV Play, MSNBC.com, NC Interactive and Valve Software. For more information, visit http://www.llnw.com.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760



For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

