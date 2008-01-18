Capability Company Selected as Executive Search Firm for Director of Communications for the Oblates Missionary Society

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2008 -- Capability Company, a search firm serving nonprofit organizations and their vendors, announced today that their services have again been retained by the Oblates Missionary Society. They will be providing an executive search for a new Director of Communications.



“We are honored to be selected again to work with the Oblates Society”, stated Rebecca Worters, Capability Company president. “We have been successful in the past identifying niche candidates who fit the unique organizations we work with. We're looking forward to doing that again."



The Director of Communications is an essential member of the Lay Executive Team in Washington, DC, providing strong leadership in the creation, growth and implementation of the Oblates’ internal and external communications efforts.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting nonprofit professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Recruiting for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About DC Oblates Missionary Society

The Oblate Missionary Society Inc. (OMSI) is a national fundraising organization supporting the works of the US Province of Missionary Oblates (USP) in the US and around the world. The mission of OMSI fundraising is to provide funds to support the ministry goals of the Province within the context of the Gospel message. As ministry needs continue to grow, the USP has identified an increase on the reliance of active fundraising within the culture of collaboration, cooperation and integrity, as a high priority for the organization. OMSI has an annual budget of $50 million and receives support from individual, planned giving and institutional giving. Today, over 4,000 Oblate priests and brothers work in 68 countries on every continent.

