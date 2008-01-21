Capability Company to Search for Brevard Music Center Communications Officer

Brevard, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Rebecca Worters has recently announced that her firm, Capability Company, has been selected by the Brevard Music Center to recruit their new Communications Officer.



"Our reputation as a successful recruiting company who cares is spreading" states Worters. "We thoroughly enjoy the recruiting process and the relationships we build during that process. We look forward to working with Brevard once again to find the perfect individual to fit their needs."



The Brevard Music Center is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. The position will require a college degree in music and knowledge of standard orchestral repertoire. The Communications Officer will be responsible for all aspects of BMC's public communications, including developing and managing the creation and production of print and broadcast advertising, and public relations programs and materials.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About Brevard Music Center

Founded in 1936, the Brevard Music Center teaches gifted young musicians to prepare and perform great musical works at a high artistic level. Their three orchestras, wind ensemble, piano, composition, and chamber music programs offer varied performance opportunities. A 6:1 student to faculty ratio provides a nurturing environment within the extensive performance season. Brevard students will go on to be leading performers and teachers; they are quite simply, a part of the future of music in America.

