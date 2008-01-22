'Education Superpower-India' Showcases Institutions with 'Global Competitive Edge' & Offers 'Admissions' at the 2 Biggest Education Fairs in Thailand

Kolkata, West Bengal India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- While 26th January 2008 will mark 60 years of Indo-Thai diplomatic relations, for Indian expats it will also be reminiscent of 60 fruitful years of India being a Republic! This year, two of the largest international education fairs from India will hit Bangkok on the same date. The dual fairs have been titled, the 4th IIPSE (India International Premier Schools Exhibition) catering essentially to parents of 4 to 18 year old school kids & IEF (International Education Fair) targeting students between 18 to 25 years. The fairs have been conceived to meet a growing demand for Indian education in Thailand, considering that every year more than 25,000 students travel to India for the purpose & besides expat Indians, even local Thais are beginning to appreciate it's value!



In order to assist visitors to make informed academic decisions & address their education specific queries, the fairs will set up base at the centrally located 'Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre' on 26th & 27th January, between 10:00 am.-7:00 pm. Here special arrangements will be made by participating institutions to engage the services of translators, distribute information leaflets even secure the presence of their past pupils, to enable better interaction with local Thai visitors and people of Indian origin (PIO).



"Schools will offer a well-knit package of excellence in sports, academics, enrichment facilities & supervision, all rolled into one," at the 4th IIPSE, informs Mr. Sanjeev, Bolia-CEO, Afairs, organizers of the two education exhibitions. It's foreign debut year will see 'Admission offers' & 'Spot counseling services' at stalls set up by the renowned International schools, will be it's major highlights. Thus, showcasing themselves at the fair will be INTERNATION residential schools, co-educational schools, A & O levels international schools with IB or CIE curriculums AND SCHPPLLS OFFERING India Curriculum of ICSE and CBSE.



They will extend complete education options here, from primary, middle to secondary level. Some prominent schools among those participating will be - Woodstock School - Mussoorie, Pathways World School - Gurgaon, Mussoorie International School - Mussoorie, Vidya Sanskar School of Holistic Learning - Faridabad, Pailan World School and many more.



The International Education Fair will see legendary Universities, Colleges & prestigious Institutions from India & the UAE, exhibiting their undergraduate, postgraduate, professional & vocational courses. Representatives of varied institutions at the stalls here will enlighten students on their stringent admission procedures & provide a platform for students to register 'on admission applications,' as well. If viable, visiting institutions may also use this forum to forge joint ventures with local universities or companies in Thailand & set up additional campuses in the country. Some prominent Institutions among those participating will be - North Eastern Hill University - Shillong, Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Saurashtra University- Rajkot, Acaharya Institutes - Bangalore, Thapar University – Patiala, Bijapur Medical College – Bijapur, besides others.



Afairs, India’s leading education fair organizers, organizing the two exhibitions in association with Starcraft Exhibition, is upbeat about the forthcoming event. Expecting to attract a huge number of visitors during the two days & impressed with the support received from TCEB (Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau), they plan to organize yet another fair, come November 2008.



The University of Cambridge International Examinations, is the Platinum Sponsor for the 4th IIPSE & IEF event, while Thai Indian & Radio Bangkok. Net are its web & radio partners.



For any further information please contact Mr. Sanjeev Bolia at +91 9831028582, AFAIRS http://www.afairs.com.

