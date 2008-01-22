Intellias attends "IT Solutions for Competitive SMEs" seminar

L'viv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Throughout October 4-5, 2007 Lviv Chamber of Industry and Commerce has welcomed the participants of the event "IT Solutions for Competitive SMEs". This seminar has been sequential to the workshop "Advanced IT solutions and Competitiveness of SMEs" held in 2006 within the framework of the Extended Enterprise in Enlarged Europe (E4) research project. The event targeted at contribution to the development of industrial SMEs, sharing information on the commonly applied IT solutions, current research projects and EU funding opportunities.



The organizers have introduced cross-sectoral approach to both learning agenda and networking, bringing together representatives of industrial sector, research institutions and IT suppliers, facilitating extensive collaboration and knowledge exchange. As compared to the previous year, the event demonstrated increased participation, assembling more than 60 attendees from Ukraine, Slovenia, Germany, Estonia, Belgium and Poland. The participants represented diverse sectors such as IT consulting, software development, business consulting and research.



The seminar was thematically divided into two parts. The fist provided valuable insights into connections between business, science and technologies; financially reasonable instruments for stock listing; modern automation instruments as well as highly productive mobile technologies. The genuine interest of Intellias representatives invoked presentations and discussions related to innovative software development for industrial SMEs along with Internet-based solutions. The second part of the seminar has covered such topics as benchmarking in clusterization within CEE region, SME inclusion into research projects as well as effective cooperation with consulting and training centers.



Vitaly Sedler, Intellias CEO for Marketing and Sales, has noted: "The interconnectivity of the modern digital economy imposes completely new principles of buyer-supplier relationship in software outsourcing. The developed solutions become increasingly industry-oriented, hence providing more tailored approaches towards resource planning, e-business and customer relationship management. Thus, I think the events that bring together the IT suppliers and major industry players generate significant interest from both sides".



About the Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry was created in 1850 according to the decision of the Austrian Caesar Franz-Josef. Today, the Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a reliable support for businessmen in protection and support of their interests.



About thousand of the most known enterprises of area, almost 200 of which are its full members, are the partners of the Chamber. The Lviv CCI has direct partner relations with chambers of the CIS countries, countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a part of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the authoritative organization in the world of the Ukrainian business.



http://www.lcci.com.ua



About Intellias Ltd.



Intellias is an ISO-certified software development company with its Development Office in Lviv (Western Ukraine) and Sales & Marketing division in Zürich (Switzerland). The company specializes in Internet/Intranet Applications, Distributed Systems, MS Windows Applications as well as Embedded Systems.



From the outset of its market presence, Intellias has completed more than 200 projects worldwide, featured with excellence of technical expertise and reliability of partnership models. Over the years, Intellias maintains its orientation towards German-speaking market, tailoring region- and industry specific software services.



http://www.intellias.com

