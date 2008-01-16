The InterCon Group, Inc. Announces Relocation

Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2008 -- The InterCon Group, Inc., an Internet Business Consulting Firm, has relocated to Arbor Court II 30575 Bainbridge Road, Suite 100 Solon, Ohio 44139.



The new and more expansive office facility provides the much needed space and convenience to service their ever-growing client base. “In the last few years we have witnessed the emergence and astounding growth of Internet marketing especially in the Search Engine Optimization and Pay per Click arenas. Relocating to our new facility enabled us to hire and house additional analysts to insure the outstanding service we provide our clients is not compromised by our exponential growth.” says Cheryl Miller, VP. “We have worked tirelessly over the last 12 years to earn the respect of our clients and we will do everything in our power to insure our level of service continues to exceed our client’s expectations.”



The InterCon Group (TICG) specializes in search engine marketing and Website development and has done so since 1996. As pioneers in the Search Engine Optimization industry, TICG was instrumental in delivering Search Engine Optimization awareness to Northeast Ohio.



Principals, Marilyn Dachner and Cheryl Miller, lead a team of top tier graphic designers, programmers, marketers and analysts who produce dynamic Websites and deliver exceptional and measurable results. For further information contact: Elaine Yasinow, Project Coordinator 440.914.4250 - elaine@intercongroup.com http://www.intercongroup.com

