New Release - Aztec Font and Encoder for Printing Aztec as a Font

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces the release of their new Aztec Font and Encoder. The Aztec bar code fonts uses Vertical Interleaved Technology which allows printing of high-density Aztec symbols with TrueType, PCL and PostScript fonts. Includes the Windows COM DLL, Crystal Reports UFL Font Encoders and ActiveX Control Graphic Encoder.



Aztec is an area efficient two-dimensional (2D) barcode symbology capable of encoding large amounts of data. The data encoded may include letters, numbers, text and actual bytes of data, including extended characters, Unicode characters and small photos. IDAutomation recommends limiting the data encoded in each symbol to 800 characters or less if possible because many barcode scanners cannot decode large symbols.



A fully functional evaluation version may be downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/fonts/aztec/. A single user license for the Aztec Font and Encoder starts at $199 and a royalty-free Developer License starts at $1190. IDAutomation.com, Inc. also provides linear bar code fonts, ActiveX Controls, JavaBeans, Java applets, MICR fonts, OCR fonts and barcode scanners. IDAutomation.com, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has been marketing ID automation products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



