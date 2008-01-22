First Debt Settlement Company to Win SmartCEO Future 50 Award

Columbia, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- On January 24, Debt Shield will win the coveted SmartCEO Future 50 Award.



Through its Future 50 Award program, SmartCEO recognizes the 50 fastest growing companies in the Greater Baltimore area based on employee and revenue growth. This year’s Future 50 winners collectively employ 5,500 people and for the first time ever, have brought in more than $2 billion in revenue. Fewster said that he is proud to be part of such a notable list of achievers and attributes his company’s success to the continued focus on their service.



“It has been my goal to ensure that Debt Shield separates itself from the quick-to-turn-a-profit companies that are so pervasive throughout the financial industry,” explained Fewster. “Focusing on hard work, values, and long term goals lets Debt Shield clearly define its growth as the sincere satisfaction its employees get from helping our clients reach their goals.”



SmartCEO will recognize Future 50 winners on January 24, 2008, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. To register for this event, contact Alyssa Bolognini at 410-342-9510, ext. 214 or Alyssa@smartceo.com by January 16. Individual tickets are $150 and tables of 10 are $1,500. Members of the press receive one free seat at the dinner and must R.S.V.P. by January 16.



About Debt Shield

Debt Shield, Inc., is a debt settlement company dedicated to helping consumers resolve their unsecured debt through mutually agreeable and discounted lump sum settlements in consideration of legitimate financial hardships. By helping consumers avoid bankruptcy, Debt Shield provides a service for both debtors and creditors. For more information about Debt Shield, call 1-888-397-7546 or visit the website at http://www.debtshield.com.

