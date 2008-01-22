ZTRADEFX and Boston Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

New Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- ZTRADEFX, LLC and Boston Technologies, LLC, today announced that they have established a strategic partnership. The agreement creates a global sales and advertising partnership, and makes more FOREX products and services available to ZTRADEFX clients. This strategic partnership expands on the continued growth in the FOREX space for the two companies.



ZTRADEFX President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Franze said: "We're very pleased to build significantly on our special relationship with Boston Trade Tech in a way that will meaningfully strengthen ZTRADEFX's position in the fast-growing FOREX market space and help deliver more products and services to FOREX traders. This agreement is key to fulfilling our commitment to realize the potential of ZTRADEFX's large Forex trader audience. As FOREX products and services continue to drive industries together, the great value and opportunity inherent in ZTRADEFX's structure and array of premier offerings becomes increasingly clear. This partnership is an important next step for our company."



Boston Technologies Chief Executive Officer George Popescu added: "This partnership with ZTRADEFX demonstrates the importance of taking a collaborative approach to technology. Starting in 2008 we will be offering end to end solutions for the entire Client-Broker-Bank cycle for any organization, or individual looking to succeed in the FOREX Market."



About ZTRADEFX

ZTRADEFX is the developer of one of the largest Forex trading rebates program and the creator of one of the first "Forex Trading Rebate Companion" programs. Both programs were developed to help reduce trading costs and provide traders with necessary tools of the trade at no cost. (For more information visit http://www.ztradefx.com)



About Boston Technologies

Boston Technologies, an MIT start-up, provides order management integration, and execution management solutions, and develop custom feeders and inter-platform bridges. Boston Technologies is also the exclusive reseller of MetaQuotes Software solutions in North America. (For more information visit http://www.bostontradetech.com)



