Tuolumne MLS Joins IDX Broker’s Multiple Listing Service Network

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Tuolumne (TCAR) MLS to its growing network of Multiple Listing Service affiliates. With this addition, IDX is now able to offer their clients access to more than two million properties across the US.



IDX Broker works by accessing the raw property listings data from the MLS and then feeding it for display on subscribing realtor’s websites in the form of search tools. The information is then styled and formatted according the client’s preferences. The search tools are entirely customizable by the client, and additional utilities such as traffic reporting statistics and slideshows can be integrated if chosen. Consumers are able to save their searches, opt for automatic emailed updates, and search with advanced options.



The IDX-MLS relationship brings ease of searching to an otherwise data-heavy process. Real estate is now easily accessed by consumers, saving the agent time and allowing for increased productivity.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

