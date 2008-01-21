PropertyGuru Takes The Frustration Out Of Property Search In Singapore

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- PropertyGuru officially launched www.propertyguru.com.sg to help consumers find properties easier and faster. With 20,000 Singapore properties to choose from and powerful tools, PropertyGuru takes the frustration out of property search.



For the first time in Singapore a property website takes the pain out of searching multiple sites and puts the power in the hands of the consumer.

• PropertyGuru’s unrivaled database has access to 20,000 properties in one place. It is the easiest way to find new projects, private condos, landed property and HDB units available for rent or sale.

• PropertyGuru’s “Ask Guru” tool allows consumers unique online to get questions answered online by Singapore’s real estate experts.

• PropertyGuru’s instant property valuation tool lets owners find the latest market rate and historic trend for their home or property investments.

• PropertyGuru’s automatic alerts via SMS and email notify consumers about properties that match their own personal criteria.

• PropertyGuru has powerful map tool and colour photos make it easier to find the right available properties in specific areas and satellite images show the surrounding region.

• PropertyGuru offers prizes including an iPod Touch and tickets to Singapore’s first every Formula 1 Grand Prix race later this year



PropertyGuru designed its new service exclusively for Singapore real estate. This “vertical” approach means a better service, more information and features for consumers and real estate professionals.



In a recent study by e-consult, 53% of media and internet professionals said that “faster access to desired information” and “more relevant” were a major benefit of this approach.

Many of Singapore’s premier property developers, and agents from top real estate agencies (including C & H Group, Dennis Wee Group, DTZ, ERA, HSR International and Propnex) have already signed-up to promote their properties via PropertyGuru.



“Dennis Wee Group believes in the power of the Internet for property advertising, and supports initiatives such as PropertyGuru in Singapore” stated Dr Dennis Wee, Chairman of Dennis Wee Group.



Deborah Law, General Manager of Expat Rentals said “As Expat Rentals visibly sees results from online advertising we are enthusiastic about new portals being opened by such companies as PropertyGuru”.



PropertyGuru also provides advertisers with the unique ability to pinpoint a highly-targeted audience that is focused on Singapore’s real estate market, and with many consumers close to making a property decision. Santa Fe, one of Asia’s leading relocation and moving experts was the first such advertiser to take this opportunity.



"Santa Fe selected PropertyGuru to advertise its services, due to PropertyGuru's sole focus on Singapore's property market and fit with our target audience" stated Richard Hooker, Relocation Manager for Santa Fe Relocation Services.



PropertyGuru enables searching for property simply at the click of a mouse, saving consumers hours of searching time.



“The response to PropertyGuru by Singapore’s real estate developers, agents and advertisers has completely exceeded our expectations. We look forward to an exciting year for PropertyGuru and Singapore’s property sector” said Jani Rautiainen and Steve Melhuish, co-directors of AllProperty Media and PropertyGuru’s creators.



Online real estate portals transformed the property search process in Europe, US and Australia during 2005 and 2006. In the UK, ‘Right Move’ became the market leader, IPO-ed and is now valued in excess of S$1.5 billion. Right Move estimates that 75% of successful home movers in UK use the Internet to search for property.



The same is now set to happen in Singapore - underpinned by:

• Robust economy – The Monetary Authority of Singapore economists expect GDP growth to be at 6.3 percent for 2008 (source: MAS)

• Buoyant real estate market – Private residential property grew 31 per cent last year (source: Urban Land Authority Singapore) and 15 to 20 percent increases are expected in 2008 (source: Propnex)

• Increasing consumer Internet adoption - Broadband household penetration grew to 77% last year (source: IDA Singapore), with a growing number of consumers turning to the Internet for banking, shopping and job search.

• Property marketing moving online - Frost & Sullivan forecasts Internet property advertising to double year on year from 1 per cent in 2006 to 8 per cent of total property advertising by 2010.

With its innovative new features, consumer benefits and Singapore’s property market and Internet growth trends, PropertyGuru is in prime position to become the leading property portal in Singapore.



About PropertyGuru:

PropertyGuru aims to make it easier and faster for Singaporeans to find the property they want. PropertyGuru is designed purely for real estate and will work to continually enhance the service, boost marketing and bolster its solid real estate industry relationships. PropertyGuru helps leading property developers and agents (including representatives from C & H Group, Dennis Wee, DTZ, ERA, HSR International and Propnex today) to promote their properties, brand, websites and agents online to a wider audience in Singapore and outside.



The PropertyGuru service was created, and is managed, by AllProperty Media Pte. AllProperty Media Pte Ltd is headquartered in Singapore and was founded by 2 entrepreneurs – Jani Rautiainen and Steve Melhuish. Together they jointly have 36 years combined experience of building Internet and IT businesses in Europe and Asia. They have recruited an experienced team of real estate, Internet, media & marketing professionals to help them build PropertyGuru into the leading property portal in Singapore.



