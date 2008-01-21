Baby Toy Expert Starts Baby Toys 123 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Baby toy expert, Shirley Bilboa, has joined with Neekam company to create the Baby Toys 123 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for the wide world of contact lenses. Read about special effect contact lenses, toric contact lenses and more. This blog's mission is to provide information on getting the most of your contact lens buying experience.



Shirley Bilboa says, “This blog will discuss the wide range of popular and effective baby toys available to parents. Aside more common topics such as homemade baby toys, and baby bath tub toys, will be more in depth articles on things like how to find baby toys that zip or snap.”



This http://babytoys123.com blog seeks to join internet users with unique and special articles that discuss the best toys for their children. The blog will also touch on topics such as how to order fisher price baby toys.



Shirley Bilboa says, "Babies are constantly fascinated by the kitchen. They love to bang pots and pans and emulate their mother or father while they are preparing meals. Baby cooking toys are so important because of the lessons learned by using them. The child can make meals for their stuffed animals and serve them, learning the joy of serving others. They can also learn about how not to touch hot stoves and handle sharp objects like the toy knives that may come with the baby toy kitchen set.”



She continues, "Sometimes the best toys for babies come right out of your kitchen. They can be simple household objects such as Tupperware or cups that make a pleasing sound when clicked together. . .”



And adds, "Just because all of the other parents are buying toys from the baby einstein videos , does not mean that you have to spend so much on your child to stimulate them."



Edna A. Conklin says, "Baby crib toys are such an important part of child development. Infants spend a lot of time sleeping and in the crib. It is important to have bright colors and moving objects to help their eyes develop and create interest in their environment."



The Baby Toys 123 Blog informs readers about the latest news on cool baby toys.



