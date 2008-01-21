The Changing Future of Social Media Websites - The Global Entrepreneur

Ongar, Essex UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Social Media is adapting and ever changing. 2008 will see a new breed of Social Media Web sites emerging with more specific and targeted audience participation and captivation. Businesses, lifestyles, sports and Social Agenda are all up for grabs.



Business Media sites and forums are increasing and one small Essex based PLC is capturing the minds of UK Entrepreneurs and Business people and ruffling a few feathers along the way.



Million Impossible plc recently launched what they are describing as “The Ultimate Entrepreneurs Playground”. The Million Impossible business and Entrepreneur website is primarily aimed at people in business, however, anyone with an interest in business that possess and entrepreneurial flair including students and retired individuals can become a member of the MI PLC. http://www.millionimpossible.com



Million Impossible has a unique twist and has a totally unique approach in their business model. The concept is that anyone can start in business that has and idea, has courage and the passion and determination to reach their desired goals. Million Impossible believe that no-one should have to do it alone and by uniting together creating “Strength in Numbers” that anyone can go from “Dreams to Reality” and achieve TOTAL success regardless of their current financial position. Can you imagine that if you had hundreds of people behind you willing you on coaching you and supporting your own business attempt?



What if Million Impossible managed to reach global status and you played a key part in that and your own success was determined in part by being a member of MI PLC.



After 7 weeks of live trading Million Impossible now has over 200 members with over 2400 years of combined business experience and expect by then of January 2008 that they will have 500+ members. From February 2008 the business expects that the member count will double if not triple every month. Members that are joining Million Impossible right now are the pioneers of what the Board of Directors believe to be the first of many focused and targeted industry specific Social and Business Media opportunities.



- Million Impossible was formed with 7 main Board Directors each who has wealth of business experience ranging from Fatima Whitbread MBE and former world champion through to property development, manufacturing, logistics, sales and marketing and corporate experience. The Co founder even started on a Duke of Edinburgh award scheme some 20 years ago.



- Each member that joins the business is offered a small number of shares in the PLC. The members can hold on to the shares with the hope that as the business grows the share value will grow. Million Impossible intends float on the AIM market in 2009.



- Each Million Impossible member has their own personal profile showing their field of expertise and the number of years experience they have and members can communicate with other members via email, instant chat and of course the phone.



- Members can share their dreams and aspirations as well as concerns within the Million Impossible exclusive member forums as well as networking their businesses



- Million Impossible memberships also come with free online nationwide advertising via http://www.businesssourcer.com for all members to help promote their business. The Million Impossible design team create members adverts with no design charges.



- Each Million Impossible member is enrolled to the UKEA http://www.ukentrepreneurassociation.com this is where members can offer discounts to other members, which helps to increase sales leads or reduce purchasing costs.



- Every Million Impossible member should they choose can put their business plan forward for equity investment. “The Going for Gold” section in the member’s zone allows businesses to do just that. MI plc has connections with a number of business angels who look for varied, interesting and profitable business models to invest in.



- Entrepreneurs can now network with like minded individuals and share their experiences using “Strength in Numbers”.



Million Impossible plc intends to re brand their web site during Q2 2008 and offer a global Entrepreneur presence creating a “Global Entrepreneur Experience”.



The PLC has created The Sourcer Group Brands and has already successfully launched Business Sourcer and now has their sights firmly on Holiday Sourcer and Car Sourcer which is due for launch Q1 2008.



About Million Impossible

Million Impossible is leading the way for small and medium sized business in proving that from humble beginnings and with limited capital, that you can become successful.



Why was the business named Million Impossible? – Because to the contrary, the company believes that it is possible and Impossible signifies everything that cannot be done.



MI plc owns and operates the following web sites:-

http://www.millionimpossible.com

http://www.ukentrepreneurassociation.com

http://www.businesssourcer.com

http://www.numbersourcer.com

