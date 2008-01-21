Mint Condition Ranked Among Top 500 Franchises By Entrepreneur Magazine

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Mint Condition Inc. of greater Charlotte was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places Mint Condition as 389th-ranked franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and system size.



“We’re excited to be recognized by this respected national publication for the quality of our franchise program,” said Mint Condition President Jack Saumby. “Last year was a great one for us, as we added master franchises in Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, and Southern New Jersey, as well as on-going interest in other areas.”



About Mint Condition

Mint Condition (http://www.mintconditioninc.com) started in Charlotte in 1987 as Maintenance World, Inc., and began franchising under the Mint Condition brand in 1998. The company’s unique franchising program operates at two levels. Individuals, couples or small business owners can purchase an inexpensive cleaning franchise, and Mint Condition provides them with customers as well as centralized accounting services. The company, now based in Fort Mill, S.C., also sells metropolitan-area master franchises and trains the master franchisees how to grow their area cleaning business from start-up to success.



About The Franchise 500®

The Franchise 500® includes 500 companies that together generated a total of $305 billion in revenue worldwide. “Those that made it to the Franchise 500® demonstrate their leadership in the franchise world and the excellent opportunities franchising offers entrepreneurs,” says Rieva Lesonsky, editorial director/senior VP of Entrepreneur.



Each of the franchises considered for the ranking went through extensive research and analysis, and only the top-ranking made it to the final list. The 500 companies and their rankings are determined by using an exclusive formula that takes into account objective and quantifiable factors for all companies. All franchises are given a cumulative score, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.



Over its 29 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Mint Condition’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.



To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January issue of Entrepreneur magazine available on newsstands now.

